Todd Bowles: Buccaneers are in a “dark place”

The Buccaneers have lost four of five games. But for a horrible roughing-the-passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, the Bucs quite possibly would be riding a five-game losing streak.

In the past two weeks, the Buccaneers lost to the Steelers despite being 9.5-point favorites. That was the biggest upset of the season, based on the closing line. Until this week, that is, when the Bucs were favored by 13 points and lost to the Panthers.

After the game, coach Todd Bowles said the Buccaneers are in a “dark place,” via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Per Stroud, Bowles added that the Bucs have to see whether the older players can still play, and whether the younger players are good enough to be on the field.

It’s hard not to think directly about quarterback Tom Brady when considering Bowles’s comment that they have to see whether the older guys can still play. Brady threw 49 passes today, averaging 5.92 yards per attempt. And, yes, but for an early drop on an easy touchdown by receiver Mike Evans, things could have been very different.

Very different is how things are for the 3-4 Buccaneers. And they don’t have much time to lament their losses. On Thursday night, the host the 4-3 Ravens.