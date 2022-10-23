Todd Bowles: It’s about as dark as it’s gonna be right now

Posted by Josh Alper on October 23, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT
The Buccaneers lost for the fourth time in five games and fell to 3-4 overall this season with a 21-3 loss to the Panthers that saw them fail to perform capably on either side of the ball.

Carolina came into the game as 13-point underdogs after trading Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson last week, but their defense completely stifled the Bucs and their running game got rolling in the second half. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that the team’s pride will be tested after this loss and that they will see how they can handle adversity.

“We have to wear this on our sleeves. We have to be grown men. We’re gonna see what we’re made of, how many people can handle adversity. It’s about as dark as it’s gonna be right now,” Bowles said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

Bowles said that he will not consider any coaching changes as the team moves forward from this loss, but it’s clear that much has to change if the Bucs are going to right the ship this season.

  1. Need a QB upgrade badly. Weak arm QBs who are only good at 2 yard curl routes won’t get it done.

  2. Beware of Belichick’s castoffs. They usually have only about 1 or 2 good years left.

  5. I was told coaching doesn’t matter and all you need to win six Super Bowls is an excellent QB

  6. Gonna get darker for sure. When your qb tells you he is gonna skip training camp and pre game practices you are gonna fail.

    The team knows that they just have an old man yelling at them that is not there for them

  7. Ryan Jensen’s injury was huge, but he could be back soon. That’ll help the run game immensely. And, of course, looming over the wreckage (so far) in Tampa is #87. His return would juice both the running and passing games. Brady could be on the horn to him as we speak. And let’s not forget … the NFC South is the most wretched division in the NFL and the Buccaneers are tied for first. Rah!

  10. jokersc says:
    October 23, 2022 at 5:08 pm
    I was told coaching doesn’t matter and all you need to win six Super Bowls is an excellent QB

    —-
    Oh coaching doesn’t matter it’s always Brady didn’t you know?

    Except when they lose then coaching matters and it’s not Tommy’s fault! 😂

  11. blowncallssuck says:
    October 23, 2022 at 5:08 pm
    Gonna get darker for sure. When your qb tells you he is gonna skip training camp and pre game practices you are gonna fail.

    The team knows that they just have an old man yelling at them that is not there for them

    ——————–

    Arians told him to just let Tommy run the team and go along for the ride without realizing Tommy mentally checked out.

  12. When the head coach is afraid of the
    prima a donna quarterback this is what happens Todd, you have now lost the locker room.

  13. Brady will take all the credit and glory when they are winning, but when times get tough he starts screaming his head off at his offensive line. Feel bad for all his teammates. When they do well, Brady gets all the credit. When they struggle, Brady throws them under the bus shames them in public.

  14. For crying out loud. People comparing Tom Brady to others is not fair. Most were still in braces when he won his first Super Bowl. It’s safe to say Father Time, and off field issues, have caught up with Tom.

  15. The problem is the guy wearing the headset, but it’s better to blame Brady for everything so that’s what we’ll do. Like saying it was Brady who kicked those winning field goals to win two Superbowls in New England, and it was Brady who shut down the Falcons in the second half to win that Superbowl, and it was Brady who intercepted that pass at the goal line in Seattle to seal that win, and it was Brady who didn’t call that timeout right before that play when everyone in the building thought a timeout should have been called. It’s always been all Tom all the time 🙄

  16. Maybe Brady missed on 1 throw, the high one to Evans. But the rest of the throws were on the money or to a spot only the receiver could get it.

    When it was obvious passing downs and panthers new Brady was going to pass he still completed them.

    Just let him rip it. Too many runs up the middle for no gain.

  17. Lets just remember that todd is a great d coordinator but was also a jets head coach and that didn’t work out. Our defense sucks, offense is garbage and can easily be predicted

  19. Brady looked terrible today. If they had a better backup QB there might be talk of replacing Brady. Considering that Blaine Gabbert is the backup I would assume that they will stick with Brady. Brady is turning into the NFL version of Willie Mays – an all time great who stuck around too long. Sad to see for some while others are celebrating watching how far Brady has fallen.

  20. This Bucs team is playing VERY similar to the losing Jets team when Bowles was their HC…
    He HAS GOT TO GO!

  22. Complete Head coach failure (same thing with the Jets), Bowles lost the team when he let TB12 have a vacay during training camp and obviously they are yet to be ready to execute anything; players are all dealing with the same issue may worse then a very rich wife that is unhappy, that never get anything, but cut. Then skip walk thrus and other things completely zero discipline and quite clearly plays favorites. The Glazers should can him tomorrow before any more damage is done (like the Jets) and let Byron have his chance.

  23. It’s imperative that guys like this who are very good at what they do don’t take head coaching jobs. Chuck Pagano realized this, but a lot of these guys can’t help themselves with wanting to be the HC. He could have been this generation’s Monte Kiffin for the Bucs. HC and DC are two different skill sets as he and Dennis Allen are proving weekly.

  24. The decision to allow Brady to force out Bruce Arians looks exceptionally stupid. Brady is so addicted to the game, he likely would have returned and played for Arians.

  25. Maybe it’s the coach, not the players? Ask the Jets how the coach worked out!

  26. bozobiden says:
    October 23, 2022 at 5:20 pm
    _______________________________

    You absolutely nailed it. There are a bunch of Tammy fanboys reading that going “but, but. but….”

