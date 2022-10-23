Todd Bowles: It’s about as dark as it’s gonna be right now

Getty Images

The Buccaneers lost for the fourth time in five games and fell to 3-4 overall this season with a 21-3 loss to the Panthers that saw them fail to perform capably on either side of the ball.

Carolina came into the game as 13-point underdogs after trading Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson last week, but their defense completely stifled the Bucs and their running game got rolling in the second half. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that the team’s pride will be tested after this loss and that they will see how they can handle adversity.

“We have to wear this on our sleeves. We have to be grown men. We’re gonna see what we’re made of, how many people can handle adversity. It’s about as dark as it’s gonna be right now,” Bowles said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

Bowles said that he will not consider any coaching changes as the team moves forward from this loss, but it’s clear that much has to change if the Bucs are going to right the ship this season.