Tua Tagovailoa on whether his parents were OK with him returning to football: “I don’t know”

Getty Images

In a Friday interview with Maria Taylor of Football Night in America, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s comments strongly suggested that his parents had misgivings about Tua returning to action, following a scary concussion that he suffered on September 29. In a subsequent production meeting with the Sunday Night Football broadcast team, the topic came up again.

During the third quarter of Sunday night’s game, Cris Collinsworth said Tua was asked whether his parents were OK with him playing football again.

“I don’t know,” Tua replied.

It’s a scary situation for any parent, no matter the age of the player. Whether 24 (like Tua) or 14 or 34, a parent will watch every snap of every game, with the first priority after each play ends becoming making sure his or her child is OK.

I remember that feeling well from the years my son played high-school football. And it was a huge a relief when it was finally over.

Tua presumably intends to keep playing for years to come. If last month’s events repeat themselves, his parents may become a little more outspoken regarding whether they want him to keep playing.