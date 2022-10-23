Tyler Lockett is expected to play for Seahawks

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett didn’t practice at all this week, but that’s not expected to keep him from playing against the Chargers.

Lockett was able to play through his hamstring injury last Sunday and head coach Pete Carroll said on Friday that the wideout has a “really good” chance of playing again this weekend. That outlook hasn’t changed.

According to multiple reports, Lockett is expected to play on Sunday. He leads the team with 34 catches and 423 receiving yards this season.

The Chargers also come into Sunday’s game with a wide receiver listed as questionable. Keenan Allen hasn’t played since Week One because of a hamstring injury and is going to be a game-time decision for the game against the Seahawks.