Alijah Vera-Tucker out for season with triceps injury

Posted by Josh Alper on October 24, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 09 Dolphins at Jets
Getty Images

The Jets got a win in Denver on Sunday, but they lost two important players for the season on the way to their fifth victory of the year.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said at his Monday press conference that right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the season due to a triceps injury he suffered in the first half of Sunday’s 16-9 win. Running back Breece Hall tore his ACL in the game and will also miss the rest of the year.

Vera-Tucker was a 2021 first-round pick and he’s been a fixture in the lineup since joining the team. He started games at right guard and left tackle before taking over at right tackle for the last three games.

His play has been a strong point for the Jets this season and the team already has three other tackles on injured reserve. Rookie Max Mitchell is the only one of them expected back this year, but he’s not back yet and that will mean Cedric Ogbuehi moves into the starting lineup against the Patriots in Week Eight.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Alijah Vera-Tucker out for season with triceps injury

  1. This was one of the worst weekends for injuries in the NFL in a long time. Hate seeing guys have their seasons end so early on.

  2. touchback6 says:
    October 24, 2022 at 3:51 pm
    Another massive Jets bust. Douglas traded UP in Rd1 for a Guard. No joke.

    When the Pats get a hold of that OL and QB next week, watch out. The Jets are in for a very rude awakening.
    ___________________________________

    Bust? He’s been outstanding this year. Pats are lucky they won’t be getting Hall and Tucker next week. Should even things out considering the Pats are horrible

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.