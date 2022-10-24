Amon-Ra St. Brown did not suffer a concussion, was removed because of new protocol

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 24, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys
The Lions announced during Sunday’s game against the Cowboys that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had been ruled out with a concussion, but today the team said St. Brown actually did not suffer a concussion.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said today that St. Brown was removed from the game because of the new league rule that all players who exhibit ataxia, which is poor muscle control that causes clumsy movements, are automatically taken out of the game. Campbell said medical staff watched tape of St. Brown’s motion on the field and took him out.

“They look at the video, and so when the video, plus what they saw there, it’s automatically you’re out now,” Campbell said.

Campbell said St. Brown will remain in the concussion protocol and continue to be evaluated, but from all indications he’ll be clear to play on Sunday against the Dolphins.

2 responses to “Amon-Ra St. Brown did not suffer a concussion, was removed because of new protocol

  1. I don’t know what they are supposed to do… but I don’t like that very much. If he doesn’t have a concussion, he shouldn’t be “forced” out of the game.

