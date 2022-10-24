Antoine Winfield “likely out” for Thursday’s game with concussion

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 24, 2022, 12:15 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The reeling Buccaneers look like they’re going to be playing shorthanded defensively in Thursday’s game against the Ravens.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters in his Monday press conference that safety Antoine Winfield is “likely out” for the contest after he was diagnosed with a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.

Winfield had been on the field for every Bucs defensive snap until suffering the injury. He has 39 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception this season.

As for the rest of the injured Tampa Bay players, the injury reports will likely tell the story. Bowles noted the team is awaiting the results of receiver Russell Gage’s MRI after he suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday.

Gage has 29 catches for 231 yards with a TD in seven games this season.

Tampa Bay will issue its first injury report of the week later on Monday.

