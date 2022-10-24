Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones, throws a touchdown pass

Posted by Charean Williams on October 24, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots
Mac Jones started for the Patriots, but he lasted only three series.

The Patriots went three-and-out twice before Jones threw an interception. Jaquan Brisker, who was kicked in the crotch by Jones earlier in the drive, intercepted Jones at the Chicago 21 after the Patriots reached the Bears 36.

Bailey Zappe got a standing ovation from Patriots fans when he replaced Jones on the fourth possession.

The Patriots went right down the field and scored as Zappe went 3-for-3 for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Zappe threw a 20-yard pass to Rhamondre Stevenson on third-and-five at midfield. His touchdown pass was a 30-yarder to Jakobi Meyers. Zappe made it harder for Meyers to score the touchdown than it should have been.

Meyers was wide open, but the throw was off the mark. He made the catch, rose before being touched down and lunged into the end zone.

The Patriots now trail 10-7.

17 responses to “Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones, throws a touchdown pass

  4. I told everyone last year that Mac Jones is a dirty player. Glad to see his career as a starter is pretty much over. Hate players like that. Bye punk.

  6. Top 100 players……sounds great but,

    It’s the voted on by the players part that’s a problem.

    Players don’t have a clue who’s good.

  7. Now they have a legit QB controversy!! Go ask Bledsoe how Bill handles guys who are turnover machines

  9. I guess it’s going to be hard for Mac to do the griddy standing on the sideline holding the clipboard for the rest of the year. Loser you just lost your job to a fourth round pick.

  13. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:15 pm
    Totally different plays being called for Zappe.

    ———

    Maybe because Zappe can throw the ball downfield

  14. Can you imagine drafting Mac Jones? Glad the 49ers didn’t take him. Worst QB in that draft class.

  16. Pulled with 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter. What an embarrassment. Now I expect to hear what a genius BB is for putting in Zappe. Can’t make it up!

