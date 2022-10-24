Brandon Aiyuk: We’ve got too many people who can change the game to score 23 points

Getty Images

The 49ers played a closer game with the Chiefs than the 44-23 final score may indicate, as San Francisco trailed 28-23 early in the fourth quarter.

But the Chiefs pulled away over that final period, leaving San Francisco’s record at 3-4 with the loss.

Niners receiver Brandon Aiyuk expressed some frustration with the Niners’ offensive production after the game.

“I just feel like we got too many people, too many people that can change the game to score 23 points,” Aiyuk said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “People can ask about the defense, but at the end of the day, we got to put up more points than the other team. That’s how I feel.”

Between Aiyuk, receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle, and now running back Christian McCaffrey, Aiyuk is right about San Francisco’s weapons. But a critical second-quarter Jimmy Garoppolo interception in the end zone kept points off the board. And the last three SF possessions ended in a safety, fumble, and an interception — though the final drive was with backup Brock Purdy at QB.

“We got to cut down the penalties, mistakes,” Aiyuk said. “Every individual person has got to look at themselves and worry about what they got to do on each individual play. If we do that, I think we will be just fine. Until then, I don’t see the results changing.”

Aiyuk had seven receptions for 82 yards in the contest.

“I just think it has to be a mindset,” he said. “It has to be something that everyone is thinking about. Play in and play out, throughout the whole entire week because at halftime it’s too late.”

The 49ers’ next game will be in Los Angeles against the Rams — a team San Francisco has dominated in the regular season over the last few years. With McCaffrey getting a full week of practice, it’s not tough to think that San Francisco’s offense could look more explosive in Week Eight.