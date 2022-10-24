Broncos sign Marlon Mack

Getty Images

Veteran running back Marlon Mack has found a new NFL home in Denver.

The Broncos are signing Mack off the 49ers’ practice squad, and he will fly to London with the team to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, his agents told Adam Schefter.

Denver has been trying to bolster its running game since losing Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL. Melvin Gordon is currently the starter but isn’t doing much; yesterday he carried 11 times for 33 yards in a loss to the Jets.

Mack has played in two games for the 49ers this season but only on special teams. He had a 1,000-yard season for the Colts in 2019 but has just 127 rushing yards total in three seasons since then.