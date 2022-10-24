Browns expect Jacob Phillips to miss the rest of the season

Posted by Josh Alper on October 24, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
The Browns believe linebacker Jacob Phillips suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday.

Phillips injured his pectoral and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that the team does not expect him to return this season.

If that’s correct, Phillips will join Anthony Walker on injured reserve after taking over his spot in the starting lineup. Walker tore his quad in Week Three and Phillips has started the last four games for the Browns.

Phillips had 46 tackles and two sacks in seven overall appearances.

Deion Jones made his 2022 debut on Sunday and the recent acquisition from the Falcons appears to be in line for a starting role against the Bengals on Halloween.

2 responses to “Browns expect Jacob Phillips to miss the rest of the season

  1. Phillips has not played well this year and has a long history of injuries. He has never played more than 9 games in a season and has appeared in only 20 games over three years. He most likely played his last game as a Brown on Sunday.

  2. Hate to see anybody get hurt but this guy was in way over his head. This should force the Browns to go get a real linebacker somewhere to team with Jones. Walker was a major loss for the Browns…

