Christian McCaffrey: This was a weird week

The 49ers were coy about their plans for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but they wound up finding a role for him a couple of days after he joined the team in a trade with the Panthers.

McCaffrey played 22 of the team’s 79 offensive snaps and picked up 62 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches in the 44-23 loss to Kansas City. After the game, McCaffrey said he didn’t want to “sit there and make excuses” for not producing more for his new team but acknowledged that the trade made for a strange few days for everyone involved.

“This was a weird week for me and for them,” McCaffrey said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “I didn’t kind of know what to expect. I know that I had a certain list of plays that were up and I think for me mentally this was just focus on everything I can, control what I can control and get rolling. Obviously, losing is frustrating, but I’m still getting to know these guys. I’ve got to do my job. I’ve got to make a few more plays here.”

McCaffrey may not have done as much as he hoped in his 49ers debut, but he was hardly at the front of the list of players to shoulder blame for the lopsided loss. If all goes well, they’ll avoid too many more defeats like that one over the rest of McCaffrey’s time on their roster.

  2. He was better suited to play for KC than the 49’ers – he’s extremely dangerous out of the backfield on those swing passes & he’s hard to defend that way.
    The 49’ers have the luxury of a playing in a division where 9-10 wins will win it so they should get in as at least a wildcard.

  4. And when you go to a mismanaged team like SF from a horrible franchise, it doesn’t get much better.

    You allow 44 points to KC at home and you got some problems in cap hell. That D is terrible.

  5. 49ers out coached and extremely outplayed. Very surprising. Very surprising – and very disappointing how unprepared team appeared. Obviously not prepared defensively. Special teams not special as they still perform like and look identical to last years version. Little stunt by Chief’s Special teams coach to draw penalty was “old school” impressive. Mahomes, Coach and Kelce are most potent combo on the NFL landscape. Period.

  6. Yes, the NFL is WWE says:
    October 24, 2022 at 10:29 am
    Really? I would think losing a football game would have have felt pretty normal..

    ——————-

    Agreed. He is not going to be a difference maker on that team. Garropolo’s limitations were on full display and reminded people why they drafted Trey Lance. At some point they have to remember there is only 1 football and every extra touch for McCaffrey is one less touch for Deebo or Kittle who are stars in their own right.

    A trade for someone on defense like Brian Burns would’ve been more impactful. It’s clear that defense is living off of it’s past reputation.

  7. When CMC plays against a normal team, he will light them up. 49ers OLine knows how to run block. That Offense will be scary. Not even a 49ers fan. Glad to see CMC landed on a decent team.

