DK Metcalf wants to play Sunday, and Seahawks aren’t ruling him out yet

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf will not miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee Sunday. An MRI on Monday delivered good news as Metcalf will not need surgery on his patellar tendon.

The question now is: How much time will Metcalf miss?

The Seahawks don’t know, and coach Pete Carroll said the Pro Bowler wants to play this week against the Giants.

“I don’t know that about when he can get back; I don’t really even have a clue on that one,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team website. “But I know he’s really anxious to try to make his way back. In his mind, he wants to try to practice Wednesday. I don’t even know if that’s even possible. He’s still pretty sore today, but because there’s no immediate process to go to as far as surgery and stuff like that, they’ve got to see how he responds to the treatment and see what happens.”

Carroll is not ruling out Metcalf, who has played all 56 games in his four-year career.

“I don’t know that,” Carroll said when asked if it was unlikely Metcalf plays. “I’m going to leave it wide open. I know what he wants to do, so I’m going to kind of follow him a little bit on this one. I can’t call it. Give us a couple of days to let it cool down and see what’s going on. He won’t get extensive work on Wednesday, regardless. We’re going got take care of him and make sure we’re doing the right thing, and we’ll just see. Unfortunately, we don’t know.”