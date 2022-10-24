Dolphins will put Brandon Jones on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Dolphins are going to need a new starting safety.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Monday press conference that the team is placing safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve. Jones injured his knee during Sunday night’s win over the Steelers.

McDaniel did not say Jones is out for the season, but it did not sound like it is a sure thing that the Dolphins will get him back in the lineup this year.

Jones had 49 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble while starting every game this season.

The Dolphins already have defensive backs Nik Needham and Trill Williams on injured reserve while Keion Crossen and Kadar Kohou missed Sunday’s game with injuries. Byron Jones remains on the physically unable to perform list and is not expected to resume practicing this week.