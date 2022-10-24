Dolphins will put Brandon Jones on injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on October 24, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Dolphins are going to need a new starting safety.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Monday press conference that the team is placing safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve. Jones injured his knee during Sunday night’s win over the Steelers.

McDaniel did not say Jones is out for the season, but it did not sound like it is a sure thing that the Dolphins will get him back in the lineup this year.

Jones had 49 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble while starting every game this season.

The Dolphins already have defensive backs Nik Needham and Trill Williams on injured reserve while Keion Crossen and Kadar Kohou missed Sunday’s game with injuries. Byron Jones remains on the physically unable to perform list and is not expected to resume practicing this week.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.