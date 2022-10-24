Gus Edwards: I’m fortunate to be playing, want to build on this performance

Getty Images

It took Ravens running back Gus Edwards a while to get back in the lineup, but it proved to be worth the wait on Sunday.

Edwards was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday and he moved right into a major role on offense with J.K. Dobbins sidelined by a knee injury. Edwards ran 16 times for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns that took the Ravens from being behind 10-6 to leading 20-10 in the third quarter of a game they eventually won 23-20.

After the game, Edwards said it “took a lot of patience through all the adversity I faced through the injury” and that he saw Sunday’s game as the first step back to a full return to action.

“I felt good,” Edwards said, via the team’s website. “Big shoutout to the offensive line. Both of those touchdowns they were making it easy on my part. It’s a lot of season left. I’m even fortunate to be playing right now with the type of injury I had. I’ve just got to get building off this.”

The Ravens had a season-low 254 yards of offense on Sunday, but Edwards helped make sure that they were enough to move the team to 4-3 on the season. That makes for a very welcome return after a long time on the shelf.