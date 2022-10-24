J.C. Jackson out for year with ruptured patellar tendon

Getty Images

Cornerback J.C. Jackson‘s first season with the Chargers is over.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters at a Monday press conference that Jackson has been diagnosed with a ruptured patellar tendon. He will miss the remainder of the season as a result.

Jackson signed a five-year deal with the Chargers as a free agent this offseason, but his year got off on the wrong foot when he missed the opener after having ankle surgery. He returned to start the next six games, but was benched at halftime of their Week Six win over the Broncos before returning to the lineup on Sunday.

Asante Samuel, Bryce Callahan, and Michael Davis will likely be the top three cornerbacks for the Chargers with Jackson out of the picture.