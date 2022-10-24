James Robinson played 12 snaps and had no touches for first time in his career

Getty Images

Jaguars running back James Robinson played only 12 offensive snaps and had no touches for the first time in his three-year career. He has played 35 games since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Robinson is dealing with knee “soreness,” blaming that on Robinson’s absence from the game plan. Robinson, though, has not appeared on the injury report this season.

“He has been dealing with some lower body issues, I should say most in his knees right now,” Pederson said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “It’s just soreness, and he was dealing with it a little bit in the game. I’m big about guys . . . I want to make sure they’re — I know they’re not always gonna be 100 percent in games — but I want them to be close. I want them to not worry about it from a mental standpoint. ”

Travis Etienne‘s performance also contributed to Robinson’s usage, or lack thereof.

Etienne, who played 57 offensive snaps against the Giants, ran 14 times for 114 yards and a touchdown.

“We know Travis is playing well right now, too, and it doesn’t take anything away from James,” Pederson said. “It just so happens that, in certain situations, Travis is getting the ball. But as we move forward, we’re always going to continue to find ways to get James going, in the mix and he’s a big part of what we’re doing.”