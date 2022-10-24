John Harbaugh: J.K. Dobbins had a range of motion issue with scar tissue

Getty Images

The Ravens beat the Browns on Sunday and now have a quick turnaround to face the Buccaneers on Thursday. But one player who won’t be in for that game is running back J.K. Dobbins.

Baltimore placed Dobbins on IR over the weekend after a report emerged that the running back was going to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery. Dobbins was already returning from a torn ACL. After Sunday’s game, head coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins’ procedure is related to the previous injury.

“As he was going, he had a range of motion issue with scar tissue,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “So, we’re working him through. He’s making progress. We measure all that stuff, and he’s making, I’d say, measured progress, probably what you would expect. He’s a little impatient, which is in a good way, and he wants to try to speed the process up. This particular surgery kind of got into the conversation about three weeks ago. I think it’s the same one that [Giants running back] Saquon Barkley might have had — I’m just speculating on that — and get the full range back in four to five weeks, something like that, six weeks, something like that.

“So, he just wanted to do it. He wanted to do it; he didn’t want to go the slow road. If it doesn’t work 100 percent, then he’s kind of on the slow road again. He’s making progress. So, there’s no new injury or anything like that; he just wanted to take a shot at speeding up the process.”

Dobbins started the four games from Week Three to Week Six. He had 123 yards on 35 carries with a touchdown. He also caught six passes for 39 yards with a TD.