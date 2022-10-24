Justin Fields runs for a touchdown, giving the Bears a 10-0 lead

Getty Images

The Bears have had the ball twice. The Bears have scored twice.

The Patriots have had the ball twice. They have gone three-and-out twice.

Chicago leads New England 10-0 in the first quarter.

Justin Fields ran for a 3-yard touchdown to finish a seven-play, 56-yard drive. He went 3-for-3 for 39 yards on the possession.

After two drives, Fields is 5-for-6 for 70 yards.

The Bears had an eight-play, 42-yard drive on their first possession and Cairo Santos connected on a 42-yard field goal.

N'Keal Harry, traded from New England to Chicago, is making his Bears debut against his former team. He caught his first pass for 14 yards on the touchdown drive, with the crowd booing him after the catch.

Mac Jones is struggling in his return from a high ankle sprain that had kept him out since Week 3.