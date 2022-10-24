Kyle Juszczyk is expected to miss Sunday’s game after undergoing finger surgery

Getty Images

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk broke his finger in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, and he underwent surgery on it Monday.

“Most likely won’t be available this week,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Should get him after the bye.”

The 49ers do not have another fullback. But they cross-train their tight ends at the position, Shanahan said, with Ross Dwelley, George Kittle, Tyler Kroft and Charlie Woerner possibilities to fill in.

“We use all those guys pretty similar,” Shanahan said.

Receiver Deebo Samuel is day to day with a hamstring strain after playing 68 of 79 snaps Sunday against the Chiefs.

“He finished the game, but it was bothering him,” Shanahan said. “But yeah, he reported it today.”

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw also is day to day after coming out of the game with calf injury.

The 49ers have not made a decision about whether to activate cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) from the physically unable to perform list. Verrett’s 21-day practice window closes Wednesday.

“He looked better last week,” Shanahan said. “He got more reps last week and took a step in the right direction.”

The 49ers hope to have defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) back Sunday against the Rams.