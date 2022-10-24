Lucas Patrick doubtful to return with toe injury

Getty Images

The Bears lost center Lucas Patrick in the first quarter.

They list him as doubtful to return with a toe injury.

Patrick had started two games at left guard and two at right guard this season before starting at center Monday night. Michael Schofield started at left guard Monday night and Teven Jenkins remains at right guard.

Backup center Sam Mustipher now is in the game for Patrick.

Patrick appeared to have his foot stepped on the Bears’ second possession. He was carted off the sideline to the training room.