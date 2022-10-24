Luke Goedeke will remain Bucs starting left guard, but Nick Leverett will also play

Getty Images

At 3-4, the Buccaneers need to find a way to shake things up and get back in the win column but benching left guard Luke Goedeke won’t be part of the plan.

Goedeke had a walking boot on his foot after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, but head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that Goedeke will start against the Ravens on Thursday night as long as he is healthy enough to play. He won’t be playing the whole game, however.

Nick Leverett replaced Goedeke for stretches of both halves on Sunday and Bowles said that Leverett will continue to see time with the first team.

“They’re both very physical,” Bowles said, via PewterReport.com. “Both were neck-and-neck going into training camp, going into the season. Obviously Luke won it out, Leverett’s earned some playing time so we started getting him some in there. Luke was nicked up a little bit as well so we got Leverett a little more time. They both fought hard and played hard, we just got to get better.”

Bowles’ last comment could go for just about everyone in Tampa right now and they won’t have much time to work on ways to do so before they play the Ravens.