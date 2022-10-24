Mike Evans, Russell Gage would have missed practice Monday

Getty Images

A pair of Buccaneers receivers landed on Monday’s injury report after playing in Sunday’s 21-3 loss to the Panthers.

The team estimated that Mike Evans (ankle) and Russell Gage (hamstring) would not have practiced. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said at a press conference earlier in the day that the team would have more information about Gage’s injury after an MRI.

Tight end Cameron Brate (neck), linebacker K.J. Britt (ankle), cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), left guard Luke Goedeke (foot), wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), tight end Ko Kieft (ankle), right guard Shaq Mason (ankle), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep), and safety Antoine Winfield (concussion) were also listed as out of practice. Bowles said Winfield isn’t expected to play against the Ravens on Thursday night and Brate, Davis, Jones, and Murphy-Bunting all missed Sunday’s game.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) would have been a limited participant.