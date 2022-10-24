Mike Pennel ejected for blindside block on David Andrews

Getty Images

Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel Jr. was ejected after an illegal blindside block in the fourth quarter.

Roquan Smith intercepted Bailey Zappe with 8:00 remaining in the game, and during his 15-yard return, Pennel took out an unsuspecting David Andrews. Pennel caught the Patriots center in the head, and then Andrews’ helmet bounced off the turf.

Andrews appeared woozy once he was on his feet after being attended to by the team’s medical personnel.

The team announced Andrews is being examined for head injury.

Pennel made two tackles before leaving for the locker room.