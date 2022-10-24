Mike Pennel ejected for blindside block on David Andrews

Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel Jr. was ejected after an illegal blindside block in the fourth quarter.

Roquan Smith intercepted Bailey Zappe with 8:00 remaining in the game, and during his 15-yard return, Pennel took out an unsuspecting David Andrews. Pennel caught the Patriots center in the head, and then Andrews’ helmet bounced off the turf.

Andrews appeared woozy once he was on his feet after being attended to by the team’s medical personnel.

The team announced Andrews is being examined for head injury.

Pennel made two tackles before leaving for the locker room.

  1. throw a guy out for a hard hit/football play on a turnover but dont even penalize a pats player for a purposeful kick in the junk?

  2. Half the Pats wish they could have sneaked out after that moment. Total disaster for the Chowderheads.

  3. That was dirty. Should be a suspension. He hit him right in the head as much as his head hit the ground.

  4. It wasn’t just the illegal block, he also threw his 380 pound body on top of him with full force!

  5. Watch it over again, he hit him square in the chest not in the head like others are claiming.

    Still an illegal blindside hit but Pats QB kicked a Bears defender in his private area. The Bears got nasty after that

