Mike Vrabel: Ryan Tannehill “progressing” with ankle injury

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was wearing a walking boot during his postgame press conference, dealing with an ankle injury.

On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel gave a limited update on the signal-caller, saying Tannehill is “good.”

“[He’s] progressing,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “A lot of guys, day after the game, are in there getting treatment. We’ll continue to evaluate all of those guys and see where we are on Wednesday.”

Tannehill missed one offensive snap while getting his ankle taped, but finished out the contest. He was 13-of-20 passing for 132 yards, with running back Derrick Henry racking up the bulk of the yards on offense.

A source told PFT after Sunday’s win that the Titans feel Tannehill has shown amazing toughness since taking over as the team’s starter in 2019. Tannehill has not missed a start due to injury, playing all 16 games in 2020 and all 17 in 2021 before starting the first six this year.

“The quarterback is vital to the execution [of the offense],” Vrabel said. ”[W]e’ll continue to see where Ryan is and we’ll get everybody ready that we feel like needs to get ready.

“It would be hard to keep some of those guys from trying to go back in and doing everything that they possibly can to help the football team … Ryan is just one example of that, of many. But he certainly had all intentions of doing everything he could to get back there. And, with any injury, and we’ve been through this as it relates to us, how we identify guys if they can continue to play. Can they make it worse? Are they going to be able to reasonably do their job up to the expectations that we have for them? And, can they protect themselves? When he was able to progress through … it was good to see.”

Rookie third-round pick Malik Willis has served as Tannehill’s backup this season. He was on the field for three snaps on Sunday, with one ending up as a lost fumble on a botched handoff for what was supposed to be a trick play.

His other playing time came in the blowout loss to the Bills back in Week Two.

Tannehill has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,097 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season.