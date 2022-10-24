Monday Night Football: Bears force four turnovers in 33-14 blowout of Patriots

Posted by Charean Williams on October 24, 2022, 11:20 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots
The Bears forced four turnovers and rushed for 243 yards in a 33-14 demolition of the Patriots.

Chicago moved to 3-4, while New England fell to 3-4.

Mac Jones, who played only three series, was intercepted by Jaquan Brisker on his final pass of the night. Bailey Zappe quickly led two touchdown drives, but he ended up with a lost fumble and threw interceptions to Roquan Smith and Kyler Gordon.

Zappe mania took a hit after he completed 14 of 22 passes for 185 yards with a touchdown and the three turnovers. Jones was 3-of-6 for 13 yards in his return from a high ankle sprain that happened on the final play in Week 3.

The Bears, meanwhile, rolled to 390 total yards and went 11-of-18 on third down. Justin Fields rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries; David Montgomery had 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown; and Khalil Herbert had 12 carries for 62 yards.

The Bears scored the final 23 points after trailing 14-10 in the second quarter.

Fields completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Smith had an interception, a sack, a pass defensed, a tackle for loss and 12 tackles.

Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon made 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup and four tackles.

12 responses to “Monday Night Football: Bears force four turnovers in 33-14 blowout of Patriots

  1. Great win for Bears fans. A solid win on the road, on national TV, against the greatest organization of the last 20+ years. Plus, not letting BB pass Papa Bear for most wins was sweet.

    Still a long, long way to go for the team to contend. Let’s see what they do against Dallas.

    Go Bears!

  4. So happy for Fields. Kid is tough , been put in not ideal situation, yet he didn’t make excuses and got on with job. Enjoy this big win.

  5. The ghost of George Halas wasn’t going to allow Bill to be able to pass his all time wins against Da Bears!

  6. Belichick just effectively crushed Mac’s confidence.

    Justin Fields just punked Belichick.

  9. Bill Beli is getting senile. Bench Mac Jones for Bailey Zappe on national tv, only for him to crap the bed. Dominated completely at home by a mediocre Bears team. Jets defense will stifle this team next week.

  10. Tampa Tom is surrounded by bums and is looking old.

    Patriots are the 4th best team in the AFC East.

    New Englanders weep.

  11. Fields is slowly proving his doubters wrong. Despite a questionable line and receiving options, he’s steadily growing. Not easy beating a Bill B defense on the road as a young QB.

  12. I said last week we had a QB controversy but I was told I was ‘wrong’.

    Well … we do now.

