Monday Night Football: Justin Fields, Bears lead Bailey Zappe, Patriots 20-14 at halftime

Getty Images

Bailey Zappe has all the buzz, but Justin Fields has the lead.

The Bears led 10-0 in the first quarter, trailed 14-10 in the second quarter and are back in front at halftime, holding a 20-14 lead at intermission.

Fields ran for 74 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and he completed 9 of 13 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the first half.

If not for Matthew Judon, the Bears might have even more points. The Patriots edge rusher has been a pain in Chicago’s butt, with 2.5 sacks, four tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

Zappe replaced Mac Jones after three series. After two three-and-outs and an interception with Jones at the helm, the Patriots immediately scored two touchdowns.

Zappe threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers, his third touchdown pass of at least 25 yards this season. That is as many as Jones has in his career.

The Patriots scored their second touchdown on a 3-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson after Zappe threw a 43-yard pass to DeVante Parker, who took the ball away from Jaylon Johnson.

Zappe did lose a fumble on an attempted handoff to Meyers that cost them a field goal.

Cairo Santos, who kicked a a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter, ended the half with a 23-yarder on the final play.

Zappe has completed 5 of 6 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, and Parker has two catches for 55 yards.