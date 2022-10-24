Monday Night Football: Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Nelson Agholor are active

Getty Images

The Patriots will have Mac Jones back at quarterback. He is active for Monday Night Football after being listed as questionable with his high ankle sprain.

He returns to the lineup for the first time since spraining an ankle on the final play in Week 3.

Receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) and running back Damien Harris (hamstring) also are active.

The Patriots’ inactives are offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), cornerback Shaun Wade (illness), outside linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), running back Kevin Harris and free safety Josh Bledsoe.

The Bears’ inactives are defensive back Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and receiver Isaiah Coulter.