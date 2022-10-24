Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson “trending” in direction of playing

Getty Images

The Broncos played without quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday, due to a partial hamstring tear. Will he be back on Sunday in London, against the Jaguars?

“He’s trending in that direction,” coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Monday. “He did everything he could to try to be there, but it was just a little early with that short week. So hopefully, we’ll see him out there and if not, we’ll be smart with him too.”

The fact that the next game will be played a long way from Denver, with a lengthy amount of time at high altitude, could complicate things.

“We’re going to have to talk about it,” Hackett said, “[General Manager] George [Paton], myself, [Head Athletic Trainer] Vince [Garcia], our whole medical team. We will have to get a feel — when you have three guys that are injured, we want to see the severity of that, where that exists, because of the long trip. [To] see if they will even be available as we move forward, so we want to be sure we’re smart with those guys.”

They definitely need to be smart with Wilson. If they bring him back too quickly from a hamstring injury, aggravation could knock him out even longer.

Whether Russell Wilson or Brett Rypien or someone else is the quarterback, the Broncos simply need to win a game.