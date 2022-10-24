Nathaniel Hackett: We’ll know a lot more about Russell Wilson’s availability Wednesday

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Monday that he’s not planning to make major changes to the offense ahead of the team’s trip to London to face the Jaguars in Week Eight, but a change at quarterback could be in the cards.

Russell Wilson sat out Sunday’s loss to the Jets with a hamstring injury and head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game that Wilson was trending in the right direction for the London game. On Monday, Hackett said that Wednesday will be a big day for their evaluation of Wilson’s availability.

“We’re going to play it be ear. . . . We’ll know a lot more on Wednesday. He’s day to day. He’s trending in the right way and we’ll see where it goes from there,” Hackett said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

Brett Rypien started against the Jets and went 24-of-46 for 225 yards and an interception in the 16-9 loss.