NFL investigates video of game official apparently seeking autograph from Mike Evans

Posted by Mike Florio on October 24, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT
The tinfoil hat crowd may be needing a tinfoil refill.

A video has emerged from Sunday of a couple of game officials who appeared to be seeking an autograph from Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans. They were, according to FootballZebras.com, side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter.

The NFL had no official comment on the matter. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league is looking into the incident.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement that controls the relationship between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association has a specific provision regarding game tickets, merchandise, and memorabilia.

“Game Officials must even avoid the appearance of profiting or personally benefiting from their association with the NFL, other than from compensation provided under the NFLRA Collective Bargaining Agreement,” the CBA explains at Appendix E, Section IV. “NFL Game Officials are permitted to receive compensation for speaking engagements or for participating in officiating clinics as long as these activities do not conflict with Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. In addition to the prohibitions set forth in Appendix E, Section I A above, Game Officials shall not . . . sell or trade NFL tickets for anything of greater value than the face value of the tickets; or . . .  sell or trade for anything of value NFL merchandise, autographs or memorabilia; or . . . ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”

The CBA allows game officials to “obtain player autographs or team merchandise or memorabilia for personal or charitable purposes.” Requests for such materials “should be made through the Officiating Department and never to a player or team employee directly.”

Maybe there’s a good explanation for this. Maybe there isn’t. Regardless, it’s the kind of thing that undermines the integrity of officiating. At a time when the officials already are under scrutiny from fans who wonder whether the process of making calls and throwing (or not throwing) flags has become potentially influenced by gambling interests, the video that emerged on Sunday will do little to diminish concerns that the fix from time to time may be in.

  3. The Bucs got spanked by the Panthers, looks like that autograph really influenced the refs.

  4. Mike Evans clearly pushed off on the defender on the play where he dropped the ball against Carolina. In fact he does this in just about every game. When are the officials ever going to call him for offensive pass interference? Or has Evans been bribing them with his lousy autograph?…

  6. I recall a Ref giving Favre a low five after a touchdown. Seeking autographs from a player as a Ref shouldn’t be a big deal. If they’re selling said autographs that becomes more of an issue but if they’re not, who cares?

  9. Exactly what happens when there are too many rules in a game and too many responsibilities. NFL should use technology and reduce the stress on officials. This is a pretty easy rule to follow

  10. The NFL fixed the last super bowl to grow the LA fan base… an autograph from Mike Evans is the least of there worries…

  12. It’s a big deal because teams like the Packers and Bucs should be 5-2 right now. It makes you wonder how many players are throwing these games. Gambling has ruined sports.

  13. Amazing the people who think this is no big deal. For one it’s completely unprofessional. But obviously when a ref is asking for a favor (that could even have financial gain for the ref), it could influence that refs calling of a game.

  14. I’m not sure if it is a big deal. I always was surprised at how friendly the refs and players are on the field. We picture them as robots but it seems like everyone gets along pretty well when audio is involved

