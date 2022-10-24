Patriots don’t promote Garrett Gilbert for Monday night’s game

Getty Images

The Patriots haven’t officially announced a starting quarterback for Monday night’s game, but it looks like Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe will both be in uniform against the Bears.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the Patriots have made linebacker Jamie Collins and offensive lineman Bill Murray their two practice squad elevations for the game.

Using those elevations on Collins and Murray means that Garrett Gilbert will not be part of the gameday roster for the third straight week. He backed up Zappe the last two weeks while Jones recovered from an ankle injury and signs have point toward Jones being back for several days, although his role for the game remains to be seen.

Collins began his fourth stint with the Patriots when he signed to the practice squad earlier this month. Neither he nor Murray has appeared in a game this season.