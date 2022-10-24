Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf does not need surgery on knee

Getty Images

There is some positive news on Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf after he had to exit Sunday’s victory over the Chargers with a knee injury.

Pete Carroll said in his radio appearance on Seattle Sports 710 that the Metcalf injury is not too serious.

“We got a really good report this morning. He does not need surgery,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the Seahawks website. “He hurt his patellar tendon some. … It’s a great report.”

Carroll added that while Metcalf has expressed a desire to practice on Wednesday, that may not be realistic. And the team currently does not know how much time — if any — Metcalf will miss.

Metcalf caught a 12-yard pass before he had to exit the game early in the first half.

Through seven games, Metcalf has 31 catches for 418 yards with two touchdowns this season.