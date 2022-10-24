Pete Carroll: Seven weeks in and look where we are

Getty Images

The Seahawks were not a popular choice to win the NFC West when people turned in their preseason predictions, but the team has outperformed just about everyone’s expectations through the first seven weeks of the season.

Sunday’s 37-23 win over the Chargers pushed their record to 4-3 on the season and it leaves Seattle as the only team in the division with a winning record. After beating the Chargers, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked his feelings about being in first place at this point in the year.

“Nobody told me that before we started the meetings in there,” Carroll said at his press conference. “I would have been going nuts about that. That’s fun, too. That’s good. Seven weeks in and look where we are. Who would have thunk it?”

Carroll said the team was “humming” in all three phases of the game on Sunday and that’s a notable improvement for a defense that was struggling to stop teams consistently earlier this season. If they maintain that level of play, remaining in first place won’t be out of reach for the Seahawks.