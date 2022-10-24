Ravens list Marlon Humphrey, Mark Andrews, Ronnie Stanley as non-participants in walkthrough

Getty Images

The Ravens didn’t practice Monday, holding only a walkthrough, but they had to release an estimated injury report since they play Thursday night.

Baltimore estimated six players as non-participants and two others as limited participants.

Tight end Mark Andrews (knee), linebacker Josh Bynes (quadriceps), defensive end Calais Campbell (illness), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), cornerback Marcus Peters (quadriceps) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) would not have practiced Monday.

Coach John Harbaugh said it’s too early in the week to know whether Humphrey’s hamstring injury could keep him out against the Bucs.

“We’ll see. It’s a Monday,” Harbaugh said, via Jonas Shafer of the Baltimore Sun.

Cornerback Brandon Stephens (oblique) and running back Gus Edwards (knee) were limited.

Offensive guard Ben Cleveland (foot) was a full participant.