Report: Daniel Bellinger suffered fracture near eye socket

Posted by Josh Alper on October 24, 2022, 1:33 PM EDT
New York Giants v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger went to the hospital after he was carted off the field in Jacksonville with a bloody face on Sunday and a report on Monday sheds more light about the extent of his injury.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Bellinger suffered a fracture near his eye socket and septum during the game. Bellinger, who was able to travel home with the Giants, may need surgery to repair the injuries.

Bellinger was a fourth-round pick this year and he’s appeared in every game this season. He has 16 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson are the other Giants on the 53-man roster.

