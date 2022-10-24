Report: David Njoku suffered a high-ankle sprain

Getty Images

Browns tight end David Njoku‘s ankle injury is apparently a bit more serious than it was initially believed to be.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Sunday night that Njoku’s injury was not believed to be serious and added that he would go for further testing on Monday. Schefter reports that the testing showed that Njoku has suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Njoku is not expected to have surgery, but he is expected to miss multiple weeks as a result of the injury.

Njoku, who signed a four-year extension with the team this offseason, had seven catches for 71 yards against the Ravens on Sunday. He has 34 catches for 418 yards and a touchdown for the season.