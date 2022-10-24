Ron Rivera on QBs: This is about playing one game at a time, focusing on one game at a time

Getty Images

Could there be a quarterback controversy brewing among the Commanders?

Don’t count on it.

Washington defeated the Packers on Sunday with Taylor Heinicke behind center, the quarterback finishing 20-of-33 passing for 201 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He converted some key third downs, including one late to receiver Terry McLaurin.

But Heinicke playing well enough to unseat Carson Wentz as QB1? Head coach Ron Rivera said he doesn’t necessarily envision there being a conflict with how the Commanders move forward at QB if the team keeps winning with Heinicke while Wentz is on injured reserve with a fractured finger.

“I think this is about playing one game at a time, focusing on one game at a time,” Rivera said in a Monday video conference with reporters. “And when we get to that position, then I’ll deal with it.”

Wentz has not played particularly well with the Commanders, completing 62 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. His passer rating is at 84.1, down from his 94.6 mark with the Colts last year but still above his 72.8 mark with the Eagles in 2020.

After starting Heinicke for 15 games last year, the Commanders know there are limitations that come with his QB play. But at least for one week, Washington was able to get in the win column with him fielding the snaps.