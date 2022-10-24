Rout is on in Monday Night Football as Bears lead 33-14 early in fourth quarter

Posted by Charean Williams on October 24, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots
The Patriots led 14-10 with 6:04 remaining until halftime. They trail 33-14 with 12:13 remaining in the game.

The Bears have dominated since the end of the second quarter.

Khalil Herbert scored on a 25-yard pass from Justin Fields with 1:54 remaining in the first half, and after a Bailey Zappe fumble, Cairo Santos kicked a 23-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter.

Santos kicked field goals of 38 and 50 yards in the third quarter. He has connected on 17 consecutive field goals, a streak that dates to Week 15 of 2021, and is the second-longest active streak in the NFL behind only Las Vegas’ Daniel Carlson (39).

The Bears put the exclamation point on what has become a rout with David Montgomery‘s 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Of the Bears’ 361 yards, 214 have come on the ground. Fields has run for 83 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Montgomery has 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. Herbert has eight carries for 40 yards.

  1. A 3-4 record isn’t the end of the world. Good game Bears! We aren’t quite ready for the Bills or Chiefs yet.

  2. The Pats defense was manhandled by the Bears and their running game….

    Embarrassing. If they play this way against the Bills, Josh Allen will hang 60 on them

  4. Is THIS the week that the New England faithful fully realize what the rest of us have known since TB12 left ??

    This team is not going to compete anytime soon.

  9. Can’t wait to hear what critiques Ryan Fitzpatrick has for Justin Fields this week. Me thinks nothing much

  12. Great game for Bears new regime.

    Great sign of respect to Belichek taking a knee on 4th Down.

    JF1 silenced a lot of haters today. Took the easy shots. Threw one away. Hung in the pocket for Herbert.

    BEL1EVE

  14. As bad as this is aka the worst Monday Night Football loss in team history since 2014 would have been a shut out if Jones had stayed in. Use Harris and Stevenson more to establish balance. Bears just stomped on the Pats in every phase of the game.

  16. I have told you all for 2 years : No QB has chance under BeliCHEAP unless he has the skills to turn cheap slot receivers into top play makers.

    BTW, Zappe is 6’1. Saw the challenges he had to face when throwing to receivers in front of defenders. Brady was the only QB who had skills to handle it, but the fans of Belichick the garbage insist it was the system of the garbage.

  18. Tough weekend for Patriot fans. The Jets win, the Dolphins win, Brady loses, the Patriots are smoked by the Bears, and Mac Jones is an absolute bust who kicks opposing players where it hurts out of frustration. Glorious.

