Sheldon Rankins: Jets equipped to win no matter the circumstances

Posted by Josh Alper on October 24, 2022, 9:45 AM EDT
New York Jets v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

The Jets put up 91 points in three straight wins heading into Week Seven, but points were harder to come by in Sunday’s game in Denver.

An early Breece Hall touchdown run was the only time the Jets reached the end zone and the team struggled to move the ball after he left with a knee injury in the second quarter. They were able to pick up three field goals, however, and the defense shut out the Broncos’ Brett Rypien-led offense in the second half for a 16-9 win.

The Jets are now 5-2 on the season and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said that the effort showed the Jets are capable of winning games in a variety of ways.

“Each and every game’s different,” Rankins said, via the team’s website. “Some games require offenses to score points, some games require defenses to come up with stops. As a team, we’re just showing that no matter who’s out there, no matter the circumstances or situation, we’re well equipped to be able to win any game.”

Rankins’ belief will be tested in the weeks to come. Hall’s injury is believed to be a torn ACL, so the Jets are likely going to be without their most impressive offensive player for the remainder of the season. That will put more on the defense’s plate and they’ll have to show they’re capable of carrying the load against teams other than the Broncos.

6 responses to “Sheldon Rankins: Jets equipped to win no matter the circumstances

  1. Jets fans are confused. This season wasn’t supposed to be about winning, it was supposed to be about Zach developing.

    Instead the team is winning while Zach looks terrible.

    Half of them are happy the other half is sad.

  2. Look the Browns gave up, they were fortunate against Miami that Bridgewater played one play before exiting with an injury and got to face a rookie 7th round picks and that rookie almost beat them despite the final score appearing to tell a different story.

    Green Bay is terrible.

    Jets might be average but make no mistake about it Miami is going to embarrass them in the rematch.

    Can’t play rookie QBs making their debuts every week.

  3. Good words.

    I don’t know if I buy that from a dude that chose the jets in free agency. He went to the highest bidder and the jets always have to grossly over pay for agents.

    He chose cash it is just nice they have turned it around a bit for now.

    That defense gives up rushing td at a good clip they are gonna have to be much better

  4. Many were saying before the season that teams like the Broncos, Colts, and Lions were “only a QB away.” As it turns out, those teams still have major QB needs and are not only a QB away. They are also a head coach, possibly GM, and major roster upgrades away.

    The Jets roster at this point better fits that “only QB away” description. Their roster is very talented and deep and has cornerstone young players to build around. Zach Wilson is 4-0 since returning but hasn’t played well outside of avoiding the crippling turnovers. He will get the rest of the season to prove himself, but if that doesn’t happen Douglas will be in the QB market come the offseason, armed with a roster built to win games.

  5. Yeah, okay Sheldon. And anyone with an ounce of common sense knows that the chances of the Jets capping out at 8 wins is highly likely

    It’s one of the worst rosters in football. Zach Wilson is a bust for the ages. He’s like Ryan Leaf type at this point. He’s horrible.

