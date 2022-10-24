Sheldon Rankins: Jets equipped to win no matter the circumstances

Getty Images

The Jets put up 91 points in three straight wins heading into Week Seven, but points were harder to come by in Sunday’s game in Denver.

An early Breece Hall touchdown run was the only time the Jets reached the end zone and the team struggled to move the ball after he left with a knee injury in the second quarter. They were able to pick up three field goals, however, and the defense shut out the Broncos’ Brett Rypien-led offense in the second half for a 16-9 win.

The Jets are now 5-2 on the season and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said that the effort showed the Jets are capable of winning games in a variety of ways.

“Each and every game’s different,” Rankins said, via the team’s website. “Some games require offenses to score points, some games require defenses to come up with stops. As a team, we’re just showing that no matter who’s out there, no matter the circumstances or situation, we’re well equipped to be able to win any game.”

Rankins’ belief will be tested in the weeks to come. Hall’s injury is believed to be a torn ACL, so the Jets are likely going to be without their most impressive offensive player for the remainder of the season. That will put more on the defense’s plate and they’ll have to show they’re capable of carrying the load against teams other than the Broncos.