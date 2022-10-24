Steve Wilks: I see no reason not to start P.J. Walker again

Getty Images

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said after Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers that it will be hard to pull quarterback P.J. Walker out of the lineup and it doesn’t look like anyone’s going to try to do it this week.

Wilks called Walker’s performance “very impressive” in a conversation with PFT on Sunday night and said he was pleased with how Walker has “endured and stepped up through this whole situation.” At his Monday press conference, Wilks was asked if that performance convinced him Walker should start against the Falcons in Week Eight.

“As of right now, I don’t see a reason not to,” Wilks said.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold were both practicing at the end of last week as they work to get back from ankle injuries and Wilks said he didn’t know if either player would be available this week. That uncertainty joins Walker’s performance in putting him in position to make another start.