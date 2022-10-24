Tests confirm Breece Hall tore ACL

Getty Images

After Sunday’s game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the team believed young running back Breece Hall tore his ACL.

Now, that fear has been confirmed.

According to multiple reports, further testing revealed Hall tore his ACL and suffered a minor meniscus injury.

Hall had to exit New York’s win over Denver in the second quarter on Sunday. He had a 62-yard touchdown run in the contest, finishing the game with four carries for 72 yards.

Hall’s promising rookie year will end with him netting 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries. He also caught 19 passes for 218 yards with a touchdown.

The Jets selected Hall with the 36th overall pick in this year’s draft out of Iowa State.