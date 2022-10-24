Tests confirm Breece Hall tore ACL

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 24, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT
After Sunday’s game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the team believed young running back Breece Hall tore his ACL.

Now, that fear has been confirmed.

According to multiple reports, further testing revealed Hall tore his ACL and suffered a minor meniscus injury.

Hall had to exit New York’s win over Denver in the second quarter on Sunday. He had a 62-yard touchdown run in the contest, finishing the game with four carries for 72 yards.

Hall’s promising rookie year will end with him netting 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries. He also caught 19 passes for 218 yards with a touchdown.

The Jets selected Hall with the 36th overall pick in this year’s draft out of Iowa State.

  1. Devastating injury. Breece is such an electric and talented player – hopefully he heals up fast.

  3. As a Bills fan, I wanted to puke after hearing that news. What a great player off to such a great start, and then that?
    Injuries seem out of control this season. Hope surgery and rehab goes well and the young man can come back better than ever.

