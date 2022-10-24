Van Jefferson, Troy Hill, Travin Howard designated to return for Rams

Posted by Josh Alper on October 24, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
The Rams have missed wide receiver Van Jefferson on offense this season, but he’s closing in on a return to the lineup.

Jefferson has been on injured reserve since September 24 due to a knee injury that required surgery in August. He was designated to return to the active roster on Monday, which means he now has three weeks to practice with the team before they’re required to activate him or shut him down for the year.

Jefferson can be activated at any point in that window and the Rams will have two other players working their way back from injuries as well.

Cornerback Troy Hill and linebacker Travin Howard have also been designated for return. Hill injured his groin in Week Two and Howard has been on the non-football injury list after having core muscle surgery.

3 responses to “Van Jefferson, Troy Hill, Travin Howard designated to return for Rams

  2. This makes it a tougher matchup next Sunday. But the rams still don’t have a running game which means that Bosa, Ekubam and company will tee off on stafford

  3. It really never gets old seeing 49er fans misspell the names of their own teams players and personnel. “Ekubam?” You should have seen the maulings Mariucci took back in the day!

