Van Jefferson, Troy Hill, Travin Howard designated to return for Rams

The Rams have missed wide receiver Van Jefferson on offense this season, but he’s closing in on a return to the lineup.

Jefferson has been on injured reserve since September 24 due to a knee injury that required surgery in August. He was designated to return to the active roster on Monday, which means he now has three weeks to practice with the team before they’re required to activate him or shut him down for the year.

Jefferson can be activated at any point in that window and the Rams will have two other players working their way back from injuries as well.

Cornerback Troy Hill and linebacker Travin Howard have also been designated for return. Hill injured his groin in Week Two and Howard has been on the non-football injury list after having core muscle surgery.