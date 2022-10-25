49ers cut Tevin Coleman

Getty Images

The 49ers released running back Tevin Coleman from their active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

They signed Coleman to the practice squad on Sept. 21 and promoted him to the 53-player roster on Oct. 12.

In four games, Coleman totaled 12 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown, while catching three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers traded for running back Christian McCaffrey last week, giving them five running backs on the active roster. Jeff Wilson Jr., Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason are the other running backs on the 53-player roster, and Elijah Mitchell is set to return soon after the bye week.

Coleman is a candidate to re-sign with the practice squad after the 49ers lost Marlon Mack off their practice squad when he signed with Denver’s active roster.

Coleman spent his first four seasons with the Falcons before signing with the 49ers as a free agent in 2019. He appeared in 22 games over two seasons before moving on to the Jets.

He has played 93 games with 37 starts in his career and has 920 touches for 4,636 yards and 38 touchdowns.