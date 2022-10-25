Aaron Donald parts ways with Kanye West’s Donda Sports

Getty Images

The consequences continue for Kanye West’s repeated and unrepentant anti-Semitic comments.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has announced that he has parted ways with West’s Donda Sports. In May, Donald signed with Donda Sports for marketing purposes.

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports,” Donald and his wife, Erica, said in a statement issued on Tuesday. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.

“As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings. We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with many incredible people along the way and hope to continue to use our platform to uplift and support other families, children and communities through positive outreach.”

Adidas and Gap recently severed ties with West following a series of blatantly anti-Semitic comments. It’s difficult for anyone who does business with West to gain any distance from his persistently stubborn attitude and behavior.