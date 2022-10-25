Aaron Donald parts ways with Kanye West’s Donda Sports

Posted by Mike Florio on October 25, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

The consequences continue for Kanye West’s repeated and unrepentant anti-Semitic comments.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has announced that he has parted ways with West’s Donda Sports. In May, Donald signed with Donda Sports for marketing purposes.

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports,” Donald and his wife, Erica, said in a statement issued on Tuesday. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.

“As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings. We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with many incredible people along the way and hope to continue to use our platform to uplift and support other families, children and communities through positive outreach.”

Adidas and Gap recently severed ties with West following a series of blatantly anti-Semitic comments. It’s difficult for anyone who does business with West to gain any distance from his persistently stubborn attitude and behavior.

20 responses to “Aaron Donald parts ways with Kanye West’s Donda Sports

  1. “we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences”

    Kind of ironic coming from Donald, who faced no consequences for his actions like swinging around football helmets.

  5. Why any athlete would want to be represented in any capacity by Kanye West is beyond me.

    Like you might as well just light your money on fire instead.

  7. I wish people would focus on getting Kanye the mental health help he needs instead of canceling him and leaving him spinning in the wind.

  8. “Kanye racist?- a little looney perhaps but not racist.” Just what do you think antisemitism is?

  9. People from a certain demographic with certain political affiliations will Always ALWAYS ALWAYS make excuses and nonsensical justification for their own.

  10. “I wish people would focus on getting Kanye the mental health help he needs…” You can lead a horse to water. If Kanye doesn’t want to get help, he won’t get help. I think he’s beyond listening to anyone, and his inner circle just enables him.

  12. Kanye West needs mental help asap. He is self destructing. That doesn’t excuse his hate.

  13. It was irresponsible to give this troubled and reckless man your business in the first place. Aaron Donald and his family hired him last year, well after Kanye’s comments about slavery being a choice, Bill Cosby being innocent, and saying that talking about racism is meaningless. I’m glad all these businesses are cutting ties with Kanye, but it’s a shame they thought his reckless and irresponsible comments before now were all tolerable.

  14. cletuspstillwaterjr says:
    October 25, 2022 at 8:00 pm
    I wish people would focus on getting Kanye the mental health help he needs instead of canceling him and leaving him spinning in the wind.

    _________________&&&&&&

    This. 100%. I guess it’s just much easier for everyone to laugh at another human being’s suffering than it is the care about it and want to help. And what is truly telling, is the number of down votes your comment has received. People on this site are morons

  15. Why any athlete would want to be represented in any capacity by Kanye West is beyond me.

    ——/——/——/——

    Up until this current debacle, everything that West touched generated tons of money. Even if you thought his music and his clothing line was crap, he somehow managed to make bank from it.

  16. cowboysmb3dw28 says:
    October 25, 2022 at 7:35 pm
    “we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences”

    Kind of ironic coming from Donald, who faced no consequences for his actions like swinging around football helmets.

    _________________________

    Your brain doesn’t work correctly. Seek help.

  18. pab08 says:
    October 25, 2022 at 8:22 pm
    cowboysmb3dw28 says:
    October 25, 2022 at 7:35 pm
    “we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences”

    Kind of ironic coming from Donald, who faced no consequences for his actions like swinging around football helmets.

    _________________________

    Your brain doesn’t work correctly. Seek help.

    02Rate This

    ———————————————
    Very astute reply, you have taught me much. At least that might have been my response had you given any reason for why you stated this. Instead you took a cheap, cowardly way out of typing an insult with nothing substantial to back it up. Sadly, that’s usually expected of people who can hide behind a keyboard

  20. @ celtyislove – pump your brakes just a bit – my remark was meant as sarcasm but he is definitely in need of help plus being someone other than “Caucasian” I feel I can make light of it!

