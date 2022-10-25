Aaron Rodgers: Packers make too many mistakes, those guys shouldn’t be playing

October 25, 2022
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his teammates are making too many mistakes, and those who keep screwing up should be benched.

That harsh assessment came on Rodgers’ weekly appearance with Pat McAfee, where Rodgers said the Packers’ problems go deeper than just an occasional play going wrong.

“It’s definitely not just one play here or there,” Rodgers said. “It’s 20 percent of the time. If we have 50 plays and we have 10 missed assignments or mental errors, that’s 20 percent of the time. So that’s way too high. In the past we were looking more like, less than 10 percent, so that gives us a really good chance to be successful. 20 percent, that’s way too high. That’s one play a series where you’re really making it tough on yourself. So we’ve got to fix that. I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance.”

Rodgers did not name any teammates who shouldn’t be playing, but it’s likely that the players he’s referring to know who they are. It’s also likely that some teammates have noticed that Rodgers himself has made his share of mistakes during this disappointing Packers season.

36 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: Packers make too many mistakes, those guys shouldn’t be playing

  3. Tough times starting to really draw out the true Rodgers…not that most didn’t already know him to be a selfish, egomaniac who takes no accountability. He’s been awful this year. What a poor leader…The QB saying people who make mistakes should be benched. Does that include him when he throws pics or bad passes?

  6. *thump*thump*

    The sound of Rodgers throwing his teammates under the bus.

    Glass houses, Aaron. Focus on your own issues.

  11. I saw a few passes into the ground so I guess Rodgers wants to bench his $50M/yr rear end?

  12. Yeah maybe the guy that throws the ball into the ground all the time and then gets that stupid look on his face should look in the mirror

  13. Not a Packers fan, this is going to get good, after those comments. I hope the Bills beat them.

  14. I guess when you recently sandbagged your franchise for $150M you can say what you want with little consequence.

  15. What a clown! Like recent seasons, Rodgers blames others while not holding himself accountable. Does he really need to spend time appearing on Pat McAfee’s show instead of watching film and working with his teammates?

  16. Wow this guy is arrogant. He’s just as much the problem as anyone that he’s calling out. The atmosphere in that locker room has got to be toxic.

    Seriously, why would anybody want to work with somebody like him?

  21. Aaron Brett Favre Rodgers is not only the most overrated quarterback ever, but he’s also right up as the worst teammate ever

  22. Wow. He thinks he runs the team but the dumb PAckers front office did this to themselves. Enjoy, Packers fans!

  23. true leadership is tough sometimes – football teams are big entertainment and BIG money – true competitors will love being held accountable. the rest will be culled

  24. Thank God we have Jalen Hurts in Philly, someone who can lead by example and shoulder the burden for his teammates.

  25. I stopped counting the number of times he short threw into the ground or completely over through everybody hi last game. Most unlikeable guy currently in the NFL.

  28. Bills 95 Pack 14 this guy is becoming almost worse than AB. How much more can he be unlikeable?

  30. When he tells his teammates: “You guys are like family to me”….that’s when they need to watch out.

  31. You don’t throw your team mates under the bus the way Rodgers does. Everyone is terrified of making a mistake ,and Rodgers talks like he’s never made one. He is as much to blame as anyone else. I hope that the Packers, especially Rodgers, get blown out of Orchard Park this weekend. Then he can go on McAfee’s show on Tuesday and whine about how it was everyone else’s fault.

  32. I mean he’s not wrong.

    What’s he supposed to say? That it’s his fault?

    Rodgers is a grade A douche bag but can’t really fault him here.

    Guys gotta do their jobs because others are relying on them. If they can’t, they shouldn’t be playing.

    As if he’s supposed to coddle guys and Pat them in the back?

  33. I’ve noticed that State Farm has quietly but very noticeably filtered him out of their commercials. He’s definitely not a guy you want affiliated with any product or service you’re trying to sell at this point.

  34. I have a feeling his protection might not be that great this week… Broken collar bone coming right up!

  35. First interception he throws put Jordan Love in. When he complains say “I know I know, you had to sit behind Favre for five years. But guess what? You ain’t no Favre.”

