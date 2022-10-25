Aaron Rodgers: Packers make too many mistakes, those guys shouldn’t be playing

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his teammates are making too many mistakes, and those who keep screwing up should be benched.

That harsh assessment came on Rodgers’ weekly appearance with Pat McAfee, where Rodgers said the Packers’ problems go deeper than just an occasional play going wrong.

“It’s definitely not just one play here or there,” Rodgers said. “It’s 20 percent of the time. If we have 50 plays and we have 10 missed assignments or mental errors, that’s 20 percent of the time. So that’s way too high. In the past we were looking more like, less than 10 percent, so that gives us a really good chance to be successful. 20 percent, that’s way too high. That’s one play a series where you’re really making it tough on yourself. So we’ve got to fix that. I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance.”

Rodgers did not name any teammates who shouldn’t be playing, but it’s likely that the players he’s referring to know who they are. It’s also likely that some teammates have noticed that Rodgers himself has made his share of mistakes during this disappointing Packers season.