Barack Obama’s appearance on Manningcast traces to a golf outing in May

USA TODAY Sports

“Peyton Manning, Barack Obama, and Larry David are golfing” sounds more like the opening line of a joke and less like the starting point for the most significant get yet by ESPN’s Manningcast.

But that’s the story, per Kendall Baker of Axios.com. Peyton, Obama, and David played golf at the Riviera Country Club in May. The idea for Obama visiting the alternate Monday Night Football broadcast first emerged then and there.

Once the Bears, from Obama’s hometown of Chicago, ended up being selected for one of the ten Manningcast games in 2022, the conversations continued. Late last week, the booking before final and official. Only a handful of people knew about it in advance.

So that’s how it happened. And, presumably, Larry David is currently sitting in his office, obsessing over the fact that he has yet to be invited to appear on the Manningcast and wondering whether he should broach the subject by calling Peyton to apologize for not letting Peyton borrow his visor because Larry was concerned that Peyton’s giant head would snap the elastic band.