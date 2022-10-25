Bill Belichick: No lack of communication about QB plans

Getty Images

When Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about pulling quarterback Mac Jones after three offensive series in Monday night’s loss to the Bears, Belichick said that the team came into the game planning to play both Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Zappe said in his press conference that he found out “about the same time y’all did” that he would not be starting and declined to answer a question about the division of first-team reps this week. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers called the quarterback change “a shock” and that “you hate to see one of your brothers treated like that” while discussing Jones’ exit from the game.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson also said “we weren’t aware” of the plan to play both quarterbacks, but Belichick said on WEEI Tuesday that everyone who needed to know was in the know.

“I talked to the quarterbacks, talked to the leaders of the team. Everyone knew what the plan was,” Belichick said. “I mean, not every single person, obviously. I wouldn’t talk to every person about another player’s role in the game . . . there’s no lack of communication.”

Belichick has not publicly shared any plans for the quarterback position this week and the reaction to Monday night’s developments suggest it may not be a big talking point inside the club either.