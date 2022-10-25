Bill Belichick on Mac Jones being starter if healthy: That’s a hypothetical question

Getty Images

When Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked in his postgame press conference Monday night about who the team’s starting quarterback will be in the future, he said “we just finished the game.”

There’s been more time to consider options, but Belichick wasn’t any more forthcoming on Tuesday morning. Belichick said on Monday that Mac Jones‘ health was a factor in the decision not to put him back in a game he started and left after three series and said on Tuesday that he thought Jones was moving around “alright” after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Jones said he felt healthy enough to play the entire game and Belichick was asked if that was the case. H called that a “hypothetical question” and then gave the same response when asked if Jones will be the starter if healthy in the future.

“That’s a hypothetical question, so let’s see where that is and what that is,” Belichick said.

It’s not really a hypothetical question as there have been scores of instances when a starter has been injured or pulled from games and teams have said that player will return to the starting lineup. The Cowboys just did it with Dak Prescott, for example, and Belichick did it with Cam Newton during the 2020 season.

Belichick’s reticence about the team’s plans will keep the Jets guessing as they prepare for Week Eight, but it doesn’t do much to give the impression that there’s a clear sense of direction on offense in New England at the moment.