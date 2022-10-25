Bills favored by 10.5, Packers are double-digit underdogs for first time with Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is in uncharted territory this week, as a 10.5-point underdog.

The Bills are favored by 10.5 over the Packers when they meet on Sunday Night Football, and that’s the first time in Rodgers’ career that he has been a double-digit underdog.

The Packers have been double-digit underdogs twice since Rodgers became their starting quarterback in 2008, but both were games that Rodgers missed: They were 14.5-point underdogs in a loss at New England in 2010, which Matt Flynn started, and they were 14-point underdogs in a loss at Pittsburgh in 2017, which Brett Hundley started.

Prior to this week, the biggest point spread for the Packers as underdogs with Rodgers at quarterback was in Week One of 2014, when the Packers were 8.5-point underdogs to the defending champion Seahawks.